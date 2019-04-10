Israel Folau’s latest anti-gay comments ‘unacceptable’
By Radio New Zealand Fullback Israel Folau’s latest anti-gay comments on social media are “unacceptable” and its integrity unit will look into the matter, Rugby Australia (RA) says. Wallabies international Folau, one of Australia’s top players and most marketable athletes, wrote on Instagram that gays would be condemned to “hell” if they failed to “repent”. […]
Source: Israel Folau’s latest anti-gay comments ‘unacceptable’ – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
