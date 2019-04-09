Sione Moala jailed for bar attack that left victim without an eye
Police acknowledge today’s sentencing of Sione Moala in the Auckland High Court, in relation to the wounding of man outside a bar in the central city in April 2016. Moala was sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of wounding with intent to injure and fighting in a public place. […]
Source: Sione Moala jailed for bar attack that left victim without an eye – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.