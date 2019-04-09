Cabinet seeks royal authority in appointing Planning Tribunal
Nuku’alofa, Tonga: An urgent bill pushed by Cabinet last month – the National Spatial Planning And Management (Amendment) Bill 2019 – aims to replace the King’s authority in appointing the ‘Planning Tribunal’ which adjudicates appeals filed by applicants against decisions made by the National Spatial Planning Authority, a body that assesses and approves draft plans of land/development projects.
