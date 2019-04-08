Is Scenic leaving a symptom of problems for Tongan economy?
Nuku’alofa, Tonga: Scenic Hotels left Tonga abruptly two weeks ago after 8 years in their facility near the airport. Whether it was a problem with their landlord, their partner, or their own decision; one thing is clear – they were not making money and except for walking away from a large investment did not appear to be unhappy to leave Tonga. – Dean Bishoprick
