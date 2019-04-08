Fijian woman alleges Tongan couple trafficked her as slave in Australia
By AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS A couple who travelled to work in Australia from Tonga ‘imported’ a live-in worker from Fiji because they felt a servant was missing from their lives, a Queensland court has been told. Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini and Malavine Pulini are on trial for human trafficking and forced labour offences in relation to allegedly bringing a […]
Source: Fijian woman alleges Tongan couple trafficked her as slave in Australia – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.