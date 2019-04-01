Tonga must guard against security threats, Deputy PM Sika tells memorial service
Tonga must be alert to potential security threat, Deputy Prime Minister Semisi Sika said on Friday. Hon. Sika was speaking at an early morning memorial service for the victims of the Christchurch massacre held at Tonga Police Headquarters in Nuku’alofa. “The World changed for us all on March 15,” the Deputy Prime Minister said. “Tongan […]
Source: Tonga must guard against security threats, Deputy PM Sika tells memorial service – Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
