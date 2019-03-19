Accused in airport $2 million meth seizure put onto “no fly” list

Nuku’alofa, Tonga: A Supreme Court judge expressed concern that accused Meth mule Viliami Mangisi (59), was granted bail by a lower court, after he was late for his first appearance at the Supreme Court in Nuku’alofa this morning. The judge issued a warrant for Mangisi’s arrest shortly before he turned up to face charges in relation to the seizure of 1.9 kilos of meth at Fua’amotu Airport departure lounge last year.