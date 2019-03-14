Hard work pays off for budding actress Visesia in Seattle

Tacoma, Washington, USA: A young Tongan-American actress, dancer, and singer, Visesia Fakatoufifita (11) is reaping the benefits of her hard work having landed her first major role as Annie in ‘Annie’ at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, Washington, at the end of last year, and cast as Cassie in the Village Theatre’s “The Passage” in Issaquah, Washington last month.