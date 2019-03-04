0

“Unnamed party” funding Tongasat unlikely to pay costs if it loses appeal, Lord Chief Justice says; orders security deposit

March 4, 2019
Filed In Top News

An unnamed party was standing behind Tongasat and funding its appeal against a ruling that the transfer of nearly US$50 million to the company was illegal, the Supreme Court has been told.

Source: “Unnamed party” funding Tongasat unlikely to pay costs if it loses appeal, Lord Chief Justice says; orders security deposit | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service