0

Junior Fa scores first round KO, cements top contender status

March 4, 2019
Filed In Top News

Columbus, Ohio, United States: Uaine Fa Jnr needed only one round to dismantle top-notch French-Algerian boxer Newfel Ouatah in the city of Columbus in Ohio, United States. The victory extends Junior Fa’s undefeated record to 17 wins. Newfel Ouatah entered the bout with a professional record of 16 wins and 2 losses.

Source: Junior Fa scores first round KO, cements top contender status