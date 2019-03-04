Junior Fa scores first round KO, cements top contender status
Columbus, Ohio, United States: Uaine Fa Jnr needed only one round to dismantle top-notch French-Algerian boxer Newfel Ouatah in the city of Columbus in Ohio, United States. The victory extends Junior Fa’s undefeated record to 17 wins. Newfel Ouatah entered the bout with a professional record of 16 wins and 2 losses.
Source: Junior Fa scores first round KO, cements top contender status
