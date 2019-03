Nuku’alofa, Tonga: Tropical Cyclone Pola Category 2 was located about 315km west of Ha’apai, 285km west northwest of Nomuka, 325km west of Ha’apai or 290km northwest of Nuku’alofa, at 5:00pm this afternoon. TC Pola is expected to develop into a Category 3 in the next 6 to 12 hours, according to Tonga Met’s Tropical Cyclone advisory this evening.