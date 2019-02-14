0

Sione Feimoefiafi: murder accused to appear in court

February 14, 2019
The men accused of murdering the US based Tongan Sione Feimoefiafi are scheduled to make their first appearance in the Fasi Magistrate Court at Nukua’alofa on Monday next week.Feimoefiafi, 49, arrived in Tonga in early January to attend his father’s funeral. He was beaten during a brawl inside Tali’eva bar on Monday 4.  He died in hospital later that evening.

