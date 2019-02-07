AG warning to public comments on Feimoefiafi accused: Comment interferes with course of justice is against law
The Acting Attorney General ‘Aminiasi Kefu has issued a warning against comments by the public regarding the circumstances of the death of Mr Sione Feimoefiafi.Feimoefiafi, 49, of ‘Uiha, who became a resident of Oregon, died at Vaiola hospital on Monday night following an afternoon brawl at the Tali’eva bar in Nuku’alofa.
Source: AG warning to public comments on Feimoefiafi accused: Comment interferes with course of justice is against law | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
