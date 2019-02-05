Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai, the Volcano Island That Rose From the Sea, Explored by NASA Scientists for the First Time
In 2015, a new land emerged in the South Pacific. The eruption of an underwater volcano had sent ash and lava spewing into the sea for over a month. As the ash mixed with the warm water, it solidified into a rock and, over the course of a month, this rock built up enough to create a new island.
