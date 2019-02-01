Tonga internet cable fixed this morning after 12 days of outage
Tonga’s international submarine fibre optic cable issue has been fixed this morning at around 12 midnight Friday 1, the company’s CEO Edwin Liava’a has confirmed to Kaniva news.He said the operations team on board the cable repair ship Reliance suspected a boat with an anchor has dragged the cable.
Source: Tonga internet cable fixed this morning after 12 days of outage | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
