Supreme Court bans former rugby board members, president, from election meeting
The Supreme Court has banned former members of the Tonga Rugby National League board from attending the election of a new board.It also banned the former president and vice-president of the TRNL from attending the election meeting.
Source: Supreme Court bans former rugby board members, president, from election meeting | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.