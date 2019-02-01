0

Supreme Court bans former rugby board members, president, from election meeting

February 1, 2019
The Supreme Court has banned former members of the Tonga Rugby National League board from attending the election of a new board.It also banned the former president and vice-president of the TRNL from attending the election meeting.

