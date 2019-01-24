Men with thousands of dollars strapped to their bodies arrested at Tonga airport
Tongan Police have arrested two Asian men, 48 and 27 years old, attempting to smuggle thousands of dollars in cash out of the country.The 48 year old was reported to have had at least US$40,000 while the 27 year old had NZ$10,000 which were both strapped to their bodies with tape.
Source: Men with thousands of dollars strapped to their bodies arrested at Tonga airport | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.