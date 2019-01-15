Teenage Murder Suspect Confessed, “Freed” and Turned Crown Law Witness: Day 3
High expectations to see and hear the Crown’s star witness, Semi Kaho, Jr. take the witness stand at the Supreme Court did not happen today. We all filed into the Supreme Courtroom #3 after 2:00 PM but one member of the jury fell ill, which caused Justice Cato to shorten the third day session.
