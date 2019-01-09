Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter, murder trial continues

Nuku’alofa, Tonga: Sitiveni ‘Esi Muli (17) today changed his plea to guilty in regards to two alternative counts of manslaughter in relation to the death of a Chinese couple, Mr Feng Sheng Pei and Mrs Su Jie Wen, who were found with multiple stab wounds at a vegetable plantation on February 25, last year. But the Crown Prosecutor was not satisfied and is continuing with the murder charges.