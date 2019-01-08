Body found believed to be that of missing Tongan teen | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
The body of a young man discovered this morning in New Zealand is believed to be that of a missing Tongan teenager.Police said a body has been recovered north of Piha Beach after it was spotted by the Police Eagle helicopter on Monday evening.
