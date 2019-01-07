Teenager stands trial for murder of Chinese couple

Nuku’alofa, Tonga: Sitiveni ‘Esi Muli (17) today pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including murder in relation to the death of a Chinese couple, Mr Feng Sheng Pei and Mrs Su Jie Wen who were found dead with multiple stab wounds at a bush allotment last year. A co-accused Sami Kaho Jr. (15) will now become a witness for the Crown, after charges against him were dismissed.