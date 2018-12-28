Search continues for father who rescued wife at Laulea | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
A search at sea at Laulea Beach, Fatumu, for the father who hasn’t been seen since Christmas day continued today.Viliami Vaka’uta, 24, is presumed dead after he attempted to save her wife in the water at about 2pm.
Source: Search continues for father who rescued wife at Laulea | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.