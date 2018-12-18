Two injured after huffing explosion at apartment in south Auckland
Two teenagers have been injured, one critically, after a chemical huffing explosion at an South Auckland apartment block this morning.A police spokesperson said they were called to a house fire on Clayton Ave, in Otara about 2.50am, to assist the Fire Service.
Source: Two injured after huffing explosion at apartment in south Auckland | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
