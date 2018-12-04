Three months of horror: a century since the Spanish flu ravaged Tonga

Nuku’alofa, Tonga: This month 100 years ago, the Kingdom of Tonga was in a state of distress and alarm after a deadly influenza virus reached its shores, infecting most of the population and killing between 1,000 to 2,000 people (an estimated 4 – 8% of the population at the time) between November 1918 and January 1919. The mahaki faka‘auha – the disease that kills, brought Tonga to a standstill. By Eleanor Gee and Finau Fonua.