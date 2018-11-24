World Rugby gives full membership to Fiji and Samoa
Nuku’alofa, Tonga: The World Rugby Council awarded full membership to the rugby unions of Fiji and Samoa on 14 November. World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement that it was a “just reward” for the two countries because of their World Cup performances and development efforts. Both Fiji and Samoa had endorsed “Mandatory Governance Principles” and rolled out reforms for good governance.
