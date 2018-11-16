0

Checkpoint leads to five arrested with illicit drugs and firearms in Tongatapu

November 16, 2018
A Police traffic checkpoint in Tongatapu led to arrest of five people after illicit drugs and firearms were found in a vehicle.During the checkpoint on Hihifo Road on Thursday 15 November, Police found methamphetamine, cannabis and a pistol with live bullets inside the vehicle with two men.

