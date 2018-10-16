0

Tonga hit by earthquake days before royal visit

October 16, 2018
Tonga has been struck by an earthquake, just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit Tonga, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji as part of their first royal tour together. The couple, who recently announced they are expecting a baby, are planning to visit Tonga in nine days time.

