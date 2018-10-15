0

Police find car linked to Sosiua Ula homicide investigation 

October 15, 2018
Police have found the silver Mazda RX8 they were looking for in relation to the homicide investigation into Sosiua Helotu Ula’s death in Porirua.They believed Mr Ula was a passenger in the car before getting into a black Mercedes which police are still looking for.

