PM’s son slams approval of TP$200,000 to pay MPs to fly to NZ for Mate Ma‘a Tonga test
The Prime Minister’s son, Siaosi Pohiva, has criticised Parliament’s decision to use taxpayers’ money to pay for 14 non-cabinet MPs and staff to fly to New Zealand for the Mate Ma’a Tonga test match against the Kangaroos this Saturday.
