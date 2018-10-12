Tonga supports ACP resolutions to fight cybercrime and drugs trafficking
Brussels, Belgium: A resolution to support the fight against cybercrime and drug trafficking, and other resolutions, were supported by Tonga at a meeting of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP Group) in Brussels, Belgium, this week, attended by Parliamentarians Lord Tu‘ilakepa and Hon. Siaosi Sovaleni.
Source: Tonga supports ACP resolutions to fight cybercrime and drugs trafficking
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.