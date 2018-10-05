New agreement means faster passage through quarantine for travellers taking food into NZ
Passengers taking ‘umu and fish on flights from Tonga to New Zealand will be able to get through quarantine more quickly thanks to a new agreement with Biosecurity New Zealand.The Ministry of Agriculture has signed a memorandum of understanding that covers the quarantine certification of food taken into New Zealand.
Source: New agreement means faster passage through quarantine for travellers taking food into NZ | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
