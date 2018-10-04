New process for umu packs into NZ

Nuku’alofa, Tonga: A new process of certification aimed to better facilitate arriving passengers into New Zealand travelling with specific food items in umu packs from Tonga, is expected to be implemented in November, after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on October 4 in Nuku’alofa. CEO Ministry for Primary Industries (MPIE), Roger Smith said they found travellers from Tonga have been very compliant and trustworthy.