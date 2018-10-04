Asian Development Bank forecasts Tonga will face higher inflation in 2019 | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
The Asian Development Bank has predicted that inflation will rise in Tonga during 2019 because of lingering effects from Cyclone Gita and higher fuel prices.Overall economic activity was expected to pick up in the first half of the 2019 fiscal year.
