Exchange rates caused $74m loss; Tongasat payments unlawful, says Tu‘i‘onetoa | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

October 3, 2018
Filed In Top News

A TP$74 million government loss in the Auditor General’s report to Parliament last week on the government’s 2017 accounts was caused by the high foreign exchange rates, Minister of Finance Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa said.

