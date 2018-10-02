Tongan Youth Parliament to convene for first time since start of political reform era | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Tonga’s first Youth Parliament in a decade will convene next month.The Speaker of Parliament, Lord Fakafanua, said the Youth Parliament was intended to develop an interest in political processes among young people and encourage them to take part.
