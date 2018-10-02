Funeral for Tongatapu man believed to have died at sea | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Family members have hold a memorial service for the Lapaha man who went missing at sea and is believed to have drown in the east coast sea of Tongatapu.Rescuers looking for Mikaele Keuli Moata’ane have called off their search.
