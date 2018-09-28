Tonga aims for 50% renewable energy by 2020, Tupou VI tells UN
New York, USA: King Tupou VI told the United Nations yesterday that Tonga strongly believes it can achieve 50 percent renewable energy by its 2020 target. In his speech addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the King also warned that climate change continues to pose significant security threats to island states.
