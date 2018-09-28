Terror as Tongan man allegedly tried to open aircraft emergency exit, businessman claims | Kaniva Tonga
Passengers of a Virgin Blue flight from Sydney to Tonga sat in horror while a Tongan man attempted unsuccessfully to open the emergency exit of the aircraft while it was in the middle of the flight.
Source: Terror as Tongan man allegedly tried to open aircraft emergency exit, businessman claims | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
