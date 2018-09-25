Family not giving up hope as search for missing fisherman continues | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
The search for Mikaele Moata’ane continued with an army of volunteers from Lapaha after he went missing at sea on Saturday, September 22.The 34-year-old who was also known by the name Keuli Moata’ane was fishing with a group of friends who were all safe
