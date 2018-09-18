Recorded crime dropped for 2017/2018
The overall crime for the whole Kingdom shows a 10% reduction (-628 offences) in total offences under the Criminal Offences Act in the report period (July 2017 – June 2018) versus the same period last year, which includes a 7% reduction in offences against the person, 14% reduction in offences against property and 11% reduction in wilful damage to property and animals.
