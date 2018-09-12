Three Asians jailed in Tonga for smuggling main ingredients of methamphetamine | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Two Chinese men and a male Taiwanese have been sentenced by Justice Charles Cato for importing about 2 kilograms or 2017.3 grams of pseudoephedrine to the manufacture of methamphetamine, or ‘P’.
