0

Three Asians jailed in Tonga for smuggling main ingredients of methamphetamine | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

September 12, 2018
Filed In Top News

Two Chinese men and a male Taiwanese have been sentenced by Justice Charles Cato for importing about 2 kilograms or 2017.3 grams of pseudoephedrine to the manufacture of methamphetamine, or ‘P’.

Source: Three Asians jailed in Tonga for smuggling main ingredients of methamphetamine | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service