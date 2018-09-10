Norway announces USD 2 million support to the Pacific Centre for Renewable and Energy Efficiency (PCREEE) at the 49th Pacific Islands Forum
In a high-level meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum, His Excellency Nikolai Astrup, Norwegian Minister of International Development, announced USD 2 million support to UNIDO for the newly created Pacific Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (PCREEE), hosted by the Pacific Community (SPC) in Nuku’alofa, Tonga.
