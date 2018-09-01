Students charged after bus station brawl to appear in court | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Police have charged five male students following a brawl at the Nuku’alofa bus station on Wednesday.A Police spokesperson said today the accused included three students from Tonga College and two from Liahona High School.
