NZ business council and Tonga agree to promote trade
Nuku’alofa, Tonga: A commitment to promote trade and entrepreneurship between Tonga and New Zealand was formalised when the New Zealand Tonga Business Council (NZTBC) and Tonga’s Ministry of Commerce, Consumer, Trade, Innovation and Labour signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the residence of the New Zealand High Commissioner in Nuku’alofa on 29 August.
