Handover of Three Buses to Tonga’s Ministry of Internal Affairs through Japan’s Non-Project Grant Aid

The Government of Japan through the Non-Project Grant Aid, NPGA, handed over three new buses to the Tonga’s Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday, 30 August 2018. Hon. ‘Akilisi Pohiva Prime Minister of Tonga was present at the handover ceremony along with His Excellency Mr. Tetsuya Ishii, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tonga. HE Mr. Andrew Ford, Australian High Commissioner to Tonga was also present at the event, with Hon. Losaline Ma’asi and Presidents and Representatives from Sports Federations in Tonga.