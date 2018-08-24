Decision needed soon on Tonga-Australia match to keep clash viable says coach | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
With the second half of the year well under way, a decision on whether Tonga will play Australia needs to be made sooner rather than later, according to Mate Ma’a coach Kristian Woolf.
Source: Decision needed soon on Tonga-Australia match to keep clash viable says coach | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.