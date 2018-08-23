Tongasat not entitled to receive multi-million Chinese grant-aid for Tonga, court decides
Nuku’alofa, Tonga: Tongasat unlawfully received over USD$46 million of public money gained from the government’s relinquishing of Tonga’s 130 degrees East satellite slot to China, a Supreme Court action has determined, in decision over a public law claim that covers negotiations and dealings going back to 2006.
