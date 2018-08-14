0

Government Ministries are preparing for the evaluation of Tonga’s legal framework to combat money laundering and other crimes – TBC

August 14, 2018
Filed In Top News

The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that Government Ministries and Agencies are preparing for the evaluation of Tonga’s legal framework to combat money laundering, financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in 2019/2020.

Source: Government Ministries are preparing for the evaluation of Tonga’s legal framework to combat money laundering and other crimes – TBC