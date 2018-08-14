Chinese hospital ship “more advanced” than Vaiola hospital, says Deputy Prime Minister | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
Tonga’s Deputy Prime Minister said the Chinese hospital ship which was welcomed at Vuna wharf was more advanced than Tonga’s main hospital.
