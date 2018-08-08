Chinese hospital ship Arch Peace to visit Tonga | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service
The Chinese hospital ship Arch Peace will dock in Vuna wharf on Monday 13 until Monday 20.The medical experts and staff who are bringing to Tonga free medical and emergency services will be welcomed at the wharf at 10am, a Chinese embassy spokesperson in Tonga said.
