Chinese hospital ship Arch Peace to visit Tonga | Kaniva Tonga | Largest New Zealand-based Tongan news service

August 8, 2018
Filed In Top News

The Chinese hospital ship Arch Peace will dock in Vuna wharf on Monday 13 until Monday 20.The medical experts and staff who are bringing to Tonga free medical and emergency services will be welcomed at the wharf at 10am, a Chinese embassy spokesperson in Tonga said.

